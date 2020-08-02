MoH Now Clarifies That No COVID-19 Case Has Been Reported In Samburu

(KDRTV)-Ministry of Health Director-General Dr. Patrick Amoth on Sunday, August 2, clarified that no COVID-19 case has been reported in Samburu county contrary to previous reports.

According to a statement given by MoH Director, the said case was a police officer working in Marsabit and that Marsabit Health Department had been contacted to take over the matter.

“Our Health Promotion Officer has managed to contact the patient reported in the media today as COVID-19 positive and a resident of Samburu. Upon being interviewed, He reported he was tested in Isiolo County on Friday 24th July 2020 enroute to his work place in Moyale where he works with the border Control Unit as an administrative Police officer,” Samburu CDH said.

The MoH further said that discreet measures had deployed to ensure that staff manning Archer`s Entry Point would be tested.

The statement by MoH has surfaced hours after the county government of Samburu refuted reports that the county reported a case of coronavirus on Sartuday.

Read also: Pictures Of Miguna Miguna Without Signature Cap Sets Social Media Ablaze

Samburu governor Lenolkulal urged the COVID-19national command center to handle samples adequately to stop the emergence of unwarranted anxiety.

He also said that his administration had beefed resources to battle the novel coronavirus