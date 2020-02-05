Moi’s Funeral to be a Public Holiday?

(KDRTV) – The Government is contemplating declaring Wednesday, February 12, a public holiday in honour of the late former President Moi, credible sources have said.

The State announced on Tuesday evening that Moi will be interred at his Kabarak home on Wednesday next week. A public funeral will be held at the Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday. The public will be allowed to view the body from Saturday to Monday. It is not yet clear if the public holiday will be on Tuesday, during the funeral ceremony, or during his burial on Wednesday.

Did you know?

The late President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi owned the I D number 0000001

Former President Mwai Kibaki had 0000002

And Charles Njonjo had 00000003 pic.twitter.com/W1dUvX4rTo — AkwapiKE 🈂 (@AkwapiKE) February 5, 2020

The government has already announced that the former President, who ruled for 24 years, will be accorded a state funeral. The military has already taken over the burial preparations, including preparing the body at Lee Funeral home.

It has also emerged that the family had declined requests to bury Moi at the Parliament Square, where Mzee Jomo Kenyatta was buried. Kenyatta died in office in August 1978. He was the first Kenyan to be accorded a State funeral. Moi will be the fifth Kenyan after former Vice President Michael Kijana Wamalwa, Nobel Peace Prize winner Wangari Mathai and former First lady Lucy Kibaki.

Read Also: Ruto’s Condolence Message to Mzee Moi Raises Eyebrows! Did he Mock Uhuru?

In 2004, during the burial of Moi’s wife Lena Moi at Kabarak in Nakuru County, Mzee said that he would like to be buried beside her when he finally rested. The family was delighted with the government’s decision to respect this decision.

In September last year, the family of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe disagreed with the government’s move to bury the former guerilla soldier at the national monument. The family wanted him buried at his rural home. It took more than two weeks to settle the wrangles.

Perhaps this is what informed the government’s decision to respect Moi’s wishes.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases