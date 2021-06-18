Connect with us

News

Month Of Leaks! All The Nudes From Prominent People Released This Month

By

Published

maxresdefault 1

As we near the end of June, we must agree it has been a really controversial month, which, has seen a lot of action from the bedroom see the light.

June, which has another 12 more days left, has seen a lot of nudes leaked especially from public figures. As we get to mid-year, it’s clear Kenyans will definitely see more leaks as the year drags on.

Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi’s Presidential ambition dissipates into thin air as his Nude Video is shared on social Media

Below are viral leaks that have shaken local trending lists this month:

1. Harmonize’s ex-girlfriend Fridah Kajala

frida kajala and dau607e7552d1155

Her alleged nude photos hit online sometime last week even though she has insisted they were photoshopped. She released a statement saying that her head, together with her daughter’s, were put on the bodies of naked women.

“I have never and will never take such a picture with a daughter I carried for nine months and gave birth in so much pain. I might be having many weaknesses, but don’t forget I am a mother.”

2. Prince Kaybee

nnju

South African DJ Prince Kaybee behind the viral hit “Jerusalema” became a trending topic early this month after his ex-lover shared his naked photos online. The DJ cheated on her and he was rewarded with the leaks.

3. Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi

He’s the freshest on the list. A video allegedly showing a sleepy Kituyi naked was shared online on Thursday leaving many shocked.

The presidential hopeful, however, took to social media to claim that the video was an edit done by his enemies to derail his presidential ambition.

4. Bridget Achieng

 

Bridget Achieng

Bridget Achieng

Socialite Bridget Achieng recently traveled to Nigeria for “a business” trip. Word has it, however, the business trip was a prostitution deal that went south after she got greedy. And that’s how her nudes ended up online.

The close friend she allegedly backstabbed in the deal went on and exposed her as a prostitute and released a video of her naked.

