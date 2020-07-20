Moses Kuria Has Been Banned from all Media Houses

(KDRTV) – Any media house that plans to interview Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria must first seek permission from President Uhuru Kenyatta and his brother Raila Odinga, the lawmaker has warned.

Kuria claims that he has been blocked from two media interviews in the last week over his political stand.

Last week, the MP revealed how he had spent a whole day for an interview with a Standard Newspaper Journalist for a story which would have been published on Friday last week. However, the story was killed last minute.



On June 11, a day in which the Budget was read at the National Assembly, Kuria accused KTN of cutting off his live interview when the media was seeking comments from lawmakers on the budget.



The vocal Tanga Tanga MP now claims that his interview with a KTN today (Monday) was cancelled by Gideon Moi (The Standard Media is owned bu the Moi family).

“Today my friend Eric Latif of KTN/Spice FM invited me for an interview tomorrow. I warned him that his boss Gideon Moi and his new boss will not allow this. He insisted. I published this invite here on this page. Now Gideon Moi has cancelled the show,” Kuria said through his Facebook page.

He also claimed that the government has issued an order to all media houses not to host him for interviews. However, the MP says that he is not seeking interviews and will use social media to communicate.