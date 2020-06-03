Moses Kuria: My Life is in Danger

(KDRTV) – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has warned that his life is in danger because of speaking against bad leadership and governance.

In a series of social media posts, Kuria warned that he is ready to pay the ultimate price because he will not be the last person to speak against the ills of a regime.

‘So what after you kill me? Am I the last one who will speak the truth to you and your power?’ Kuria posted on Facebook.



In another post, the MP shared a list of politicians who died controversially from Tom Mboya to JM Kariuki. Pio Gama Pinto, Johnstone Muthiora and Kungu Karumba. The politicians were killed in the Kenyatta era.



A phrase has been attributed to President Kenyatta during the Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting held at State House on Tuesday. The President is alleged to have told the MPs about one of the lessons he picked from his father.

"My father taught me that sometimes you unleash the sword, but always remember to secure it in its sheath.." President Uhuru Kenyatta after announcing changes to Lukewarm reception in the State House Jubilee meeting — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) June 2, 2020

He said that his father told him to unleash the sword as long as it remains in its sheath.

Moses Kuria said that this sword, though in its sheath, never went back without meat.

Despite representing Uhuru in Parliament, Moses Kuria has been one of the President’s biggest critics.

He has never shied from reprimanding the government. Some of his utterances have bordered on insults.