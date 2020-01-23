Moses Kuria Pleads with Edwin Sifuna to be Jubilee Secretary General

(KDRTV) – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has pleaded with ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna to switch allegiance to the Jubilee Party in the same role and help save the ruling party from destruction.

Jubilee, under the leadership of its Secretary-General Raphael Tuju is facing imminent destruction after the emergence of two rival factions; Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga which swear allegiance to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto respectively.

The ruling party members are divided over the BBI recommendations. Whereas President Uhuru is supporting the initiative, Ruto and his followers don’t know what they are doing.

Moses Kuria believes that the problems facing Jubilee have been caused by the handshake between ODM leader Raila Odinga and Uhuru.

Speaking during an interview on KTN, the MP said that Tuju joined ODM after the handshake leaving Jubilee without a leader.

“I submit my invitation to SG Edwin Sifuna, please come and be our SG because the problem is that our SG is his co-SG. That is what happened with the handshake, you took all our assets,” Kuria said during a discussion on the BBI report. Sifuna and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala were also part of the panellists.

The MP further claimed that ODM is the most organised party in Kenya which gives young people like Sifuna and Malala a chance to grow as leaders. Despite being elected on an ANC ticket, Malala joined ODM last year. Kuria claimed that things are so different in Jubilee and Mt Kenya.

“Instead of developing leaders, Mt Kenya kills young politicians. It will take 40 years for Central to produce the next Moses Kuria,” the MP claimed.

The ODM party, through its Twitter handle, appreciated Moses Kuria’s appreciated the MP’s acknowledgement of its leadership style, but said it would not allow Sifuna to join Jubilee.

“Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria acknowledges on Live TV show; KTN’s #MorningExpress that ODM is the most organized party in Kenya. That he admires its leadership and membership. He asks his party to poach SG Edwin Sifuna to go and help it grow. We say NO THANK YOU,” ODM said in a tweet.

