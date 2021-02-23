Connect with us

News

Moses Kuria: Raila Will Work With DP Ruto Ahead Of 2022

Moses Kuria says that former Premier Raila Odinga will work with DP Ruto ahead of 2022

Raila and Ruto
Raila and Ruto

(KDRTV)-Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto and former Premier Raila Odinga will work together ahead of 2022. 

After boasting to be the first person to predict the handshake truce, Moses Kuria again hinted at the re-union of two political bigwigs.

The two political icons have been for a long time trading blames on each other concerning the Jubilee regime.

DP Ruto and former Premier had been in the same camp before.

Moses Kuria who was speaking to online influencer Gerald Bitok said that the truce between the duo is in the offing and will be made public once it is concluded.

“I was the first one to predict the handshake before it happened. Raila is my man and I understand him very well…Raila Odinga and William Ruto will work together before the 2022 General Election na kuna watu wataachwa kwa mataa (some people will be left in the cold) in what would be Raila’s last bullet for real,” the lawmaker confidently said.

Ruto was a member of the pentagon under ODM in 2017, however, the pair fall out following the maize scandal.

However, in December 2020, Raila Odinga hinted at working together again with the DP if circumstances conspire.

“They say politics make strange bedfellows. So we have worked with Ruto before and if circumstances will conspire then I will have to work with him again,” he said.

