Moses Kuria’s Midnight Facebook Post Lifts the Lead on Ruto’s Struggles

(KDRTV) – No human being can endure what Deputy President William Ruto is going through, Moses Kuria has revealed.

In a late night Facebook post on Monday, Kuria claimed that the DP was being mistreated by heartless animals who masquerade as human beings.

“Dear my friend DP William Ruto, ile madharau wanakufanyia Mungu atakulipa mara elfu moja. No human being that I know can endure what you are going through.

“But I believe that God is using you to teach all of us a lesson that we live in the midst of heartless animals who masquerade as human beings,” Kuria said.

So what is William Ruto going through?

We have to go back to March 9 2018, when President Uhuru Kenyatta and his brother Raila Odinga met at Harambee House for the symbolic handshake which sealed Ruto’s fate as the opposition leader.

Immediately after the handshake, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations went after Ruto’s allies in key agencies with frivolous corruption charges.

From KPLC to NCPB, at least 7 senior Kalenjin managers have been charged in court over corruption. Non has been found guilty but they are still out of work.

The DCI smelt blood after the first attack and decided to go after governors and Cabinet Secretaries close to the DP.

Three CSs and 3 Governors are now either sacked or out of office over corruption.

With his footsoldiers in panic mode, the enemies have directed their attacks at the DP himself.

A local daily described him as a man holding a big office with no power.

It is claimed that CSs are not picking his calls while security agencies have no time for him.

Ruto was sidelined in the preparation of Mzee Moi’s burial in February and he has been an outsider as the government tackles the COVID-19 crisis.

But as Moses Kuria has said, time will tell.