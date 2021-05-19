Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Moses Kuria’s Party Candidate Koimburi Wins Juja By-election

By

Published

image 750x 60a5219b3321d

People’s Empowerment Party Candidate George Koimburi has officially been announced as the winner of in the Juja by-election.

Koimburi won the by-election after getting 12,159 votes against Jubilee’s Susan Waititu, who garnered 5,746 votes.

The win puts Jubilee in a tough position after losing Rurii ward seat in Nyandarua County to UDA, a party associated to Deputy President William Ruto.  People’s Empowerment Party is associated to Moses Kuria.

Koimburi contested against former MP Francis Munyua Waititu alias Wakapee in the 2017 general elections but lost to the late lawmaker.

READ ALSO: The Real Reason Why Larry Madowo Left BBC For CNN

On Tuesday evening, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that it had suspended the tallying process for Juja constituency following the disruption by a group of individuals led by Kiambu Governor James Nyoro.

Condemning the incident IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said “These acts of hooliganism made it impossible for the tallying process to proceed.”

The ruling Jubilee party has suffered an embarrassing loss in the just concluded by-elections bearing in mind that they lost in both Rurii Ward in Nyandarua and Bonchari constituency in Kisii.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021