Double Homicide: Mother, Daughter Found Dead At South B Home

A former Treasury employee was found dead alongside her daughter, an ex Cooperative Bank staffer at their Golden Estate home in Nairobi’s South B area.

Judith Mwai, 73 and Catherine Mwai, 47, were found in their respective bedrooms by the deceased’s sister on Monday morning.

Judith was found on her bed lying facing down with a sisal rope around her neck tied on the bed stand with blood oozing from her mouth, a police report detailed.

Catherine on the other hand was on the bedroom floor with injury marks around her neck which police believe are as a result of strangulation.

The back door was locked and according to a security guard, the departed were last seen on Sunday afternoon after being dropped off in a black Toyota Prado by an unknown person.

Police also noted that there were signs of a struggle but no murder weapon found at the scene.

“A close assessment of the scene indicated that there were signs of struggle, further pointing to a possible murder,” the police said.

Their phones were also recovered in their respective bedrooms.

Their bodies have been taken to Chiromo Mortuary for postmortems.

