News

MP Arrested For Having Orgies At His Posh Kilimani Apartment, Drug Trafficking

By

Published

police
police

A popular MP in Nairobi has been arrested for questioning following a series of parties at his house in Kilimani.

According to reports from K24, the popular MP was probed by the police for his suspicious parties and other nocturnal activities that have annoyed neighbours.

READ ALSO: Bungoma Man Digs Own Grave, Ready To Commit Suicide To Avoid Paying Ksh 15,000 Debt

Word has it that the landlord was forced to report the MP to the police after neighbours numerous complaints regarding the parties and weird hours guests.

Sources also reveal that officers have been monitoring the MP for months now and may have found enough evidence to link the MP to drug trafficking.

 

