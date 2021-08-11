Connect with us

News

MP Beaten By University Students After Being Found In Hotel With One Of Their Girlfriends

MP 1
A popular MP from Western Kenya was recently beaten by university students at a popular joint in the Central Business District.

According to sources with solid information about the saga, the MP from Busia County was caught having a good time with a university girl that brought all the drama.

A male student spotted the two having a good time at the hotel in Mfangano street and rushed to inform other male students who stormed the place and gave the old man a thorough beating. 

“The MP was left with a torn shirt, a swollen lip and many people ran away with unpaid bills,” the source said.

Police had to come and intervene as the rowdy students destroyed property in the area.

It’s not the first time Western politicians have been in the headlines because of illicit love affairs.

National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Lusaka is currently in a court battle with his mpango was kando who is demanding millions as child upkeep.

Former UNCTAD Secretary-General Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi was also in trouble recently after his mpango was kando accused him of being violent. The politician had to allegedly spend several hours at a police station after the woman reported her.

