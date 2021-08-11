God Are You Seeing This? Man Goes On A Rant After Pastor Snatches His Wife Of 12 Years

A man has taken to social media to rant after his pastor allegedly snatched his wife of 12 years.

In a Facebook post on Monday, August 9, the man named Bright Ben exposed Pastor Moses Adeeyo who is the General Overseer of World Bank Assembly in Eneka, in Nigeria for recently marrying his wife.

Ben said that he had married been married for 12 years and was blessed with 2 kids before the pastor came in between them.

He further claimed that he and his wife have been active members of the church until one day his wife woke up and just left with the kids.

A distraught Ben said he searched for his wife to no avail only to be greeted with photos of her recent wedding to the pastor on social media.

Ben took to social media to share the ordeal saying his pastor betrayed him.

“ADULTERY… As shameful as it sounds, it is a true life story. MY PASTOR MARRIED MY WIFE. I’ve been married to Mrs Tina Bright for over 12years with 2kids,a girl and a boy. I married her traditionally and white wedding and took her to introduce to my Pastor Moses Adeeyo,” he said.

“The General Overseer of World Bank Assembly in Eneka , obio/akpor LGA Rivers State. We started attending the church and became full financial members. My wife was given an immediate appoi 7months ago, she moved out of the house with our 2kids before I got back from work.

“I searched everywhere and called everyone even the G.O. unknown to me that he was the architect of my problems. After sometime he stopped picking my calls and blocked my phone line. I’ve been looking for her until I saw this pictures yesterday online. He claimed that the Holy Spirit told him that she is his wife. Is the Holy Spirit and author of confusion.? My wife of 12yrs is now his. Pls Couples be careful in world Bank Assembly be careful of Pst MOSES ADEEYO.”