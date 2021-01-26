Mt. Kenya Disowns Raila Odinga Ahead Of 2022

(KDRTV)- A fraction of Mt. Kenya politicians have come out explicitly to ditch Raila Odinga ahead of 2022 general elections

The leaders have criticized Raila Odinga`s allegation that the region owes him a political debt in 2022

According to Nyeri Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu and Murang`a Senator Irungu Kangata, the region will only vote based on ideologies and visions as they dismissed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader narrative about political debt

According to senate majority whip, The Gikuyu, Embu, Meru Association (GEMA), will not vote for Raila Odinga just because he was endorsed in a board room.

“He (Raila) needs to examine if indeed those instances fit criterion for binding political agreements… For a political agreement to hold, political offer and acceptance need to be politicised by way of public disclosure and endorsement of its terms,” Kang’ata was quoted by The Standard.

A section of Mt. Kenya leaders’ approach to denounce political debt to ODM party chairman is considered to the beginning of rift in the BBI course.

A segmentof Kenyans is now alleging that the truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga may not see the light in 2022.

