Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mt. Kenya Disowns Raila Odinga Ahead Of 2022

Mt. Kenya politicians have come out explicitly to ditch Raila Odinga ahead of 2022 general elections 

Avatar

By

Published

JvFMTyQowrRaila
JvFMTyQowrRaila

(KDRTV)- A fraction of Mt. Kenya politicians have come out explicitly to ditch Raila Odinga ahead of 2022 general elections 

The leaders have criticized Raila Odinga`s allegation that the region owes him a political debt in 2022

According to Nyeri Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu and Murang`a Senator Irungu Kangata, the region will only vote based on ideologies and visions as they dismissed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader narrative about political debt

READ ALSO: Raila Continues Scathing Assaults on Uhuru’s Jubilee Government

According to senate majority whip, The Gikuyu, Embu, Meru Association (GEMA), will not vote for Raila Odinga just because he was endorsed in a board room.

“He (Raila) needs to examine if indeed those instances fit criterion for binding political agreements… For a political agreement to hold, political offer and acceptance need to be politicised by way of public disclosure and endorsement of its terms,” Kang’ata was quoted by The Standard.

A section of Mt. Kenya leaders’ approach to denounce political debt to ODM party chairman is considered to the beginning of rift in the BBI course.

A segmentof Kenyans is now alleging that the truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga may not see the light in 2022.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

lawrence warunge lawrence warunge

News

Lawrence Warunge Took Supper and Slept after Butchering Family

(KDRTV) – Lawrence Warunge, the 22 year old suspect in the murder of five people in Kiambu early this month, allegedly ate supper and...

2 days ago
IMG 20210125 074336 IMG 20210125 074336

News

Student Unrest at Chesamisi, Kimilili Boys

(KDRTV) – Two schools in Bungoma County have closed indefinitely following student unrest over the weekend. Students at Chesamisi High school went on rampage...

2 days ago
Ruto and Sonko Ruto and Sonko

News

Time for William Ruto to Dump Mike Sonko?

(KDRTV) – A week ago, Tanga Tanga stalwart Moses Kuria questioned why former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was being allowed to address political rallies....

3 hours ago
Irungu kangata continue to clean up Jubilee party Irungu kangata continue to clean up Jubilee party

News

Irungu Kang’ata Reveals How Tanga Tanga Saved him from Jubilee Punishment

(KDRTV) – Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata would have lost his lucrative house Majority Whip position but for his friends in Tanga Tanga. The Lawmaker...

1 day ago