Murangá: Teacher Excuses Himself From Family Dinner Table, Goes And Hangs Self In Bedroom

A 45-year-old man in Maragi village in Kiharu Murang’a committed suicide on Wednesday evening moments after getting home.

According to family members, Samuel Kinugo Mugo a teacher at Kimathi Secondary school, excused himself from the dinner table while having supper and went to the bedroom where he hanged himself.

Kinugo’s wife said that she noticed he took longer than expected in the bedroom and decided to check on him.

She tried calling him but after getting no response she decided to peep through ventilation above the door only to see a rope dangling from the top, but was unable to get hold of the rope due to the weight of the body.

She then sounded an alarm calling neighbors to come and help. They broke the door and found his lifeless body.

The residents said the incident has left them in utter shock, as the man had not shown any signs of distress.

Peter Karanja, a resident from the area urged his fellow community members to come out and seek help in case of any distressing issues that may be affecting them.

“We kindly plead with anyone who has issues bothering them to come out and seek assistance rather than taking away their precious lives,” Peter said.

