Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Murangá: Teacher Excuses Himself From Family Dinner Table, Goes And Hangs Self In Bedroom

By

Published

hoo

A 45-year-old man in Maragi village in Kiharu Murang’a committed suicide on Wednesday evening moments after getting home.

According to family members, Samuel Kinugo Mugo a teacher at Kimathi Secondary school, excused himself from the dinner table while having supper and went to the bedroom where he hanged himself.

Kinugo’s wife said that she noticed he took longer than expected in the bedroom and decided to check on him.

READ ALSO:MP Accidentally Shares Side Chick’s Nudes On Official Parliamentary WhatsApp Group

She tried calling him but after getting no response she decided to peep through ventilation above the door only to see a rope dangling from the top, but was unable to get hold of the rope due to the weight of the body.

She then sounded an alarm calling neighbors to come and help. They broke the door and found his lifeless body.

The residents said the incident has left them in utter shock, as the man had not shown any signs of distress.

Peter Karanja, a resident from the area urged his fellow community members to come out and seek help in case of any distressing issues that may be affecting them.

“We kindly plead with anyone who has issues bothering them to come out and seek assistance rather than taking away their precious lives,” Peter said.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019