Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

MP Accidentally Shares Side Chick’s Nudes On Official Parliamentary WhatsApp Group

By

Published

MP Andrew Koluo Toroma County MP 696x462 1
MP Andrew Koluo Toroma County MP

A Member of Parliament in Uganda on Tuesday 17 found himself in a rather awkward position after sharing nude photos of a woman on the official Parliament WhatsApp group.

Toroma MP Andrew Joseph Koluo had a lot to explain after allegedly sharing his Mpango Wa Kando’s nude photos on the group.

The controversial MP is said to have been sextexting the woman when he confused the charts and forwarded the pictures.

The woman, who looks to be in her 20s, sent the MP the steamy photos which might have confused him in the process. But before Koluo realized what he had done, MPs had already seen the photos which were deleted moments later.

The screenshots of the photos were then leaked, leaving the politician trending.

Many people expressed their disappointment in the lawmaker, saying instead of him to focus on working for the betterment of the citizens he was busy chasing after young women.

READ ALSO: Kenyan Government: Kenyans Working In Afghanistan Will Be Evacuated By Their Respective Employers

In an effort to save his name, Koluo took to social media to claim that he had been hacked and someone posted the photos to tarnish his name.

MP 2

WhatsApp members saw the lewd photos before Koluo hurriedly deleted them in a bid to save face.

He claimed that he reported the matter to relevant authorities and warned people to desist from sharing the pictures or else they will face the wrath of the law.

“My account was hacked yesterday and someone posted nude pictures and not me. I have reported the matter to the relevant authorities and should you continue forwarding the same you do it at your own peril. Thanks,” he said.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019