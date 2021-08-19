MP Accidentally Shares Side Chick’s Nudes On Official Parliamentary WhatsApp Group

A Member of Parliament in Uganda on Tuesday 17 found himself in a rather awkward position after sharing nude photos of a woman on the official Parliament WhatsApp group.

Toroma MP Andrew Joseph Koluo had a lot to explain after allegedly sharing his Mpango Wa Kando’s nude photos on the group.

The controversial MP is said to have been sextexting the woman when he confused the charts and forwarded the pictures.

The woman, who looks to be in her 20s, sent the MP the steamy photos which might have confused him in the process. But before Koluo realized what he had done, MPs had already seen the photos which were deleted moments later.

The screenshots of the photos were then leaked, leaving the politician trending.

Many people expressed their disappointment in the lawmaker, saying instead of him to focus on working for the betterment of the citizens he was busy chasing after young women.

In an effort to save his name, Koluo took to social media to claim that he had been hacked and someone posted the photos to tarnish his name.

He claimed that he reported the matter to relevant authorities and warned people to desist from sharing the pictures or else they will face the wrath of the law.

“My account was hacked yesterday and someone posted nude pictures and not me. I have reported the matter to the relevant authorities and should you continue forwarding the same you do it at your own peril. Thanks,” he said.

