Murathe Claims Matiang’i Replaced DP William Ruto Long Ago

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe has once again fired salvos at Deputy President William Ruto claiming he has no job and was replaced by Interior CS Fred Matiangi long ago.

Speaking in Nyeri on Tuesday, the former Gatanga MP said Ruto’s role is only to deputize the President. He, therefore, has no job when the President is around.

Ruto was coordinating different Ministries but President Uhuru Kenyatta handed these duties to Matiangi through an Executive Order in January last year.

“He has no job if the president is around, his only job is to deputize in the president, you know his job was taken over by Fred Matiangi, he is the one in charge of coordinating other ministers, the things he used to do are being done by Matiang’i,” Murathe said.

Believed to be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political spokesperson, Murathe said he expects Ruto to quit Jubilee and resign from his position in the coming days.

“He may be on his way out of the party, and possibly out of the Government, he is on record saying he has no job, lets wait and see,” Murathe said.

On last week’s drama at Jubilee Headquarters where Ruto tried to overturn the party’s decision not to field a candidate in the Msambweni by-elections, Murathe said it was an effort in futile.

“The other day he was at the headquarters, we gave him tea, he tried to reverse our decision in Mswambweni but it was not possible,” he said.

Murathe and Ruto have a long-running beef. The DP recently described Murathe as a busybody and a conman. Murathe, on the other hand, insists that Ruto will never be president.

