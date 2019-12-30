(KDRTV)- Senate House Majority leader and political ally to Deputy President William Ruto, Kipchumba Murkomen has taken to his twitter account to pen a message that is seemingly targeting Orange Democratic Movement (party) leader Raila Odinga.

According to the tweet, Murkomen advised Raila Odinga to read 1 Chronicle 29:21-22 which is talking about the generosity of King David.

Read also: Ex-CJ Willy Mutunga Says Early 2022 Politics Could Result In Assassinations

The message has come bearly a day after Raila Odinga attacked the Deputy President William Ruto and suggested that a lifestyle audit be bestowed upon the second in command

Dear Baba read 1 Chr 29:21-22 about King David and his generosity “…They made sacrifices to the Lord and presented burnt offerings to him: a 1000 bulls, a 1000 rams and a 1000 male lambs,together with their drink offerings, and other sacrifices in abundance for all Israel.”

Dear Baba read 1 Chr 29:21-22 about King David and his generosity “…They made sacrifices to the Lord and presented burnt offerings to him: a 1000 bulls, a 1000 rams and a 1000 male lambs,together with their drink offerings, and other sacrifices in abundance for all Israel.” — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) December 29, 2019

Raila in an interview with Citizen in his Opoda farm in Bondo reiterated that he is determined to fight graft even if that means working with the Jubilee party.

However, the former Premier expressed his worries about how the Deputy President managed to acquire the millions he is offering in churches.

Previously, the Deputy President has affirmed that he has been and will continue to ‘investing’ in heaven.

In his response to Raila Odinga`s sentiments, he said that he wants some respect from the opposition leader.

The former Premier and the Deputy President locked horns after Ruto disagreed with Raila when he said that Kenyans should be patient with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

Read also: Raila Wants Ruto Step Aside For Corruption Investigations

Ex-chief justice Willy Mutunga expressed his worries about the escalated political temperature that he suggested the could result in assassinations.