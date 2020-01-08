Murkomen Blames Uhuru, Drags Handshake, BBI In Miguna`s Woes

(KDRTV)- The Senate majority leader and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has hit out to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration with reference to frustrations facing Miguna Miguna.

The lawmaker said that the frustrations Miguna Miguna is facing while he attempts to travel back in Kenya reveal hypocrisy in the Kenyan politics.

Murkomen also said that the frustration on Miguna reveals ugly picture on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the Handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

He further reiterated that the nation cannot unite if it cannot embrace divergent ideas from the likes of Miguna

According to our previous reports, Miguna early travel to Kenya has been buffed after he alleged that the Kenyan government had issued a red alert to all Airlines flying to Kenya and all other African countries.

Murkomen took to Twitter to condemn the frustration on Miguna and urged the government to facilitate his return

The frustrations @MigunaMiguna is facing epitomizes the hypocrisy of Kenyan politics of “change”& “Kenya Mpya”. It paints ugly BBI&handshake. If we can’t embrace MM with his divergent ideas how shall we pretend to unite a nation?MM should facilitated as we should¬ frustrated — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) January 8, 2020

However, President Uhuru ha announced earlier that Miguna Miguna`s entry in the country would be facilitated according to the court orders.

The Government`s spokesman Oguna also confirmed that Miguna is free to enter Kenya following the order by the President and the authorities will handle to red alert to allow Miguna back in the country.

On his side, Miguna Miguna has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM`s Raila Odinga as the people blocking him from travelling back to his motherland.

KDRTV has learned that the opposition leader Raila Odinga has kept quiet about the frustration bestowed on Miguna.

Kenyans have critically bashed the Kenyan government for failing to facilitate the return of Miguna Miguna citing breach of court orders which paints bad pictures on the executive arm

Murkomen is among the politician who has urged the government to facilitate Miguna`s entry in the country.

Murkomen who is allied to the Deputy President William Ruto has been a great critique of the BBI report proposals for a while.

He has also warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against abandoning William Ruto come 2022.