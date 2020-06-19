Murkomen: Jubilee is Ruto’s Precious Investment, He Cannot Leave It

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have invested so much in the Jubilee Party and cannot leave it now, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

Murkomen refuted claims that Ruto has ditched the party that has formed the past two governments and created the highly touted Jubilee Asili.

In a post on Twitter, Murkomen said that Jubilee Asili Centre will be the new meeting point for Party members who have been locked out of the party headquarters located in Pangani.

“Ignore the rumours doing rounds. Jubilee Party is our party, our labour of love and visionary investment, whose fruits we look forward to enjoying. Jubilee Asili Centre is the meeting venue for and by members who have been denied access to our party office on Thika Road. Tuko Sote Pamoja!” Murkomen said.

His sentiments were echoed by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika who said they had get a new office after being blocked from Jubilee Headquarters by a few mandarins. The former Majority Whip added that they will use the new location to promote the original idea of Jubilee.

Ruto allies created a social media buzz on Thursday after announcing the Jubilee Asili with a new slogan Sote Pamoja. DP Ruto ignited fire after tweeting with the same slogan.

Tanga Tanga blogger Dennis Itumbi said the Centre is just the beginning, the first chapter of what looks to be an interesting story.