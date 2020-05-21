Murkomen: Schools Should be Closed Until January

(KDRTV) – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has called on the government to extend closure of schools until January over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learners have been home since March 15, when President Uhuru Kenyatta shut down all schools as one of the measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Last month, Education CS George Magoha announced that schools will be closed until at least June 4. President Uhuru Kenyata extended the partial lock down to June 6. This means, schools cannot reopen before that.

An Education Committee on the effects of COVID-19 on Education has until Friday to listen to public views on schools reopening.

The Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association has proposed that the school term should begin in September and the national exams be done in July next year.

According to COVID-19 results released on Thursday, 80 new cases were reported, the highest single day infections in Kenya.

More worrying for Kenyans is the message from Acting Director General Dr Patrick Amoth who said that the country Will be reporting at least 200 cases daily in August.

According to our current modelling, we project our peak will be around August-September where will be reporting about 200 cases per day – Dr. Amoth pic.twitter.com/0DY6jPq3S5 — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) May 21, 2020

There is no way schools can be reopened at the peak of the deadly virus.

Murkomen, a former Senate Majority leader, has advised government to suspend learning until at least January.

I Don’t foresee and I don’t think it’s wise to open schools until at least January 2021. — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) May 21, 2020

