MURKOMEN: Senate Cannot Stop Government From Saving Waiguru

(KDRTV)-The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen`s sentiment on the coming impeachment trial of Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru at the senate has sparked uproar, re-surfacing his controversial decisions when he was the majority leader at the senate

Murkomen on Saturday, June 13 hinted that the senate cannot stop government from protecting Governor Waiguru from impeachment

“If the government wants to save Waiguru regardless of the facts, then she will be saved. If the government and Capitol Hill dry cleaners combine forces then the Senate will do nothing. “A few of us will make some noise, quote the Constitution and our DC will rule us out of order and declare her Mweupe kama pamba (white as cotton),” stated Murkomen.

A section of Kenyans found the comments contradicting previous bills passed by the senate when Murkomen was the majority leader.

“This is exactly how it felt when you passed the security amendment bill, election amendment bill and other bad bills claiming you had the numbers and could do anything. It’s now boomeranging on you! This how it feels pastor! This is how we felt back then!,” a Kenyan replied to Murkomen’s tweet.

At the same time, Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo slammed Murkomen for not eliminating the rot in the senate, reiterating that Waiguru`s case was not the first one.

“Ndugu it’s unfortunate, but let it be known that, this will not start with Anne Waiguru, it started long ago. You folks didn’t fix it, so now it’s fixing you (senate). It’s important to do the right things as opposed to doing things right,” noted Kabogo.

Murkomen further plunged to a hot soup after a Kenyan surfaced a reminder of him defending leaders who were linked to corruption scandals when he was the senate majority leader.

“Murkomen defended corrupt leaders like Sonko, Waititu, Henry Rotich and Thuo. Then fiercely defended Waiguru when Raila and the team connected her to NYS,” read a reply to Murkomen’s tweet.

The comments by Murkomen has emerged at a time when a section of Kenyan political leaders claim that the government is doing everything possible to save the embattled Governor Waiguru.

According to our previous reports, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, on Thursday, June 11, the Jubilee Party Secretary Raphael Tuju was was initiating a scheme to salvage Waiguru from impeachment

According to Moses Kuria, Tuju has been charged with a role to form a senate committee that would favor Waiguru during the impeachment hearing