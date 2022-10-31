Mutahi Kagwe Hands Over the Health Ministry to Susan Wafula

Mutahi Kagwe on Monday exited the Ministry of Health after handing over to his successor Susan Wafula Nakhumicha.

The 30-year-old will be tasked to steer the Ministry forward.

Speaking moments after assuming her office at Afya House, Nakhumicha stated that she is raring to go.

“I note the immense work done by my predecessor and the other officials at the Ministry. I look forward to doing more great and important things,” she said.

“I am not sure what version of Afya House this is going to be, but of course a new version.” She added.

Mutahi Kagwe has been in charge of the docket since February of 2020 a month before the first case of the COVID-19 pandemic was reported in the country.

In his last statement at the Ministry, the departing CS praised the press for its support particularly during the height of the pandemic.

“I really want to thank the media, all those days you came and stood in front here waiting for a press conference every single day without fail. I know you made a lot of memes about me but I think that what the media has done for this ministry has made our communication team’s work successful,” he said.

The former Nyeri Senator also thanked media personalities for educating members of the public on COVID-19 prevention measures, thus helping to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Without you, the successes of COVID-19 – the number of people who died could have been a lot more. The role you played in terms of educating and informing our people is what, to a large extent saved us as a nation.” Kagwe stated.

Susan Wafula is the youngest CS in President William Ruto’s Cabinet which was sworn in last Week.

