Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mwangi Wa Iria Picks Alfayo Onyambu As His Running Mate

By

Published

IMG 20220514 142910
Alfayo Onyambu

Usawa Kwa Wote party presidential candidate Mwangi Wa Iria has nominated Alfayo Onyambu as his running mate.

Wa Iria had announced in his twitter platform. According to his tweet, he wrote;

“This morning on behalf of the USAWA Party, I have nominated Hon. Alfayo Onyambu to be my running mate for the August 9 General Election to back up my Presidential Bid. Hon Onyambu, a politician who hails from Kisii County will be on my joint presidential ticket. ”

images 90

Mwangi Wa Iria, Usawa presidential candidate

However, Wa Iria also added: “As Usawa Party, we are fighting for a better, fairer, and brighter future for every Kenyan: rolling up our sleeves, empowering grassroots voters, and organizing everywhere to build a winning team.”

Read more Kalonzo to Run For Presidency if Raila Fails to Pick Him as His Running Mate
Raila and Ruto are yet to name their running mates.

Additionally, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has set May 16 2022 as a deadline for all presidential candidates to submit names of their running mates.

Also read Governor Mwangi Wa Iria Bans People From Other Counties From Accessing Murang`a

Nonetheless, Roots Party presidential aspirant Prof. George Wajackoyah had already unveiled his running mate. Wajackoyah nominated Justina Wambui Wamae as his running mate. Wamae will be the first female presidential running mate in history.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020