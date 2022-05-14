Mwangi Wa Iria Picks Alfayo Onyambu As His Running Mate

Usawa Kwa Wote party presidential candidate Mwangi Wa Iria has nominated Alfayo Onyambu as his running mate.

Wa Iria had announced in his twitter platform. According to his tweet, he wrote;

“This morning on behalf of the USAWA Party, I have nominated Hon. Alfayo Onyambu to be my running mate for the August 9 General Election to back up my Presidential Bid. Hon Onyambu, a politician who hails from Kisii County will be on my joint presidential ticket. ”

However, Wa Iria also added: “As Usawa Party, we are fighting for a better, fairer, and brighter future for every Kenyan: rolling up our sleeves, empowering grassroots voters, and organizing everywhere to build a winning team.”

Raila and Ruto are yet to name their running mates.

Additionally, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has set May 16 2022 as a deadline for all presidential candidates to submit names of their running mates.

Nonetheless, Roots Party presidential aspirant Prof. George Wajackoyah had already unveiled his running mate. Wajackoyah nominated Justina Wambui Wamae as his running mate. Wamae will be the first female presidential running mate in history.