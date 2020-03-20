Governor Mwangi Wa Iria Bans People From Other Counties From Accessing Murang`a

(KDRTV)-Governor Mwangi wa Iria has asked residents of Murang`a to reduce their movement between counties to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

On the same note, the county boss banned visitors from other counties from traveling to Muranga`a reiterating that such visits are putting the county on higher of contracting the virus

Read also: UPDATE: World Coronavirus Deaths Pass 10, 000

The Governor was speaking in Muranga where over 1000 liters of hand-sanitizer were handed over to stakeholders for use at bus terminal across the county

At the same time, Wa Iria also said that he has seen a mass exodus of people traveling for drinking sprees in other counties whose bars are still operating

“I know we have banned partying here, I know some people are moving to other counties to drink, and then they come back, we will not allow that, this coronavirus is not a joke,” He said

To halt the spread of the deadly virus, Wa Iria said that his administration will start asking the travelers where they are traveling to and for what purpose.

The governor also pleaded with the National Government to consider banning travel between counties saying that it would be a critical step in stopping the spread of the Covid-19

“I know this will be unpopular but I do not want visitors in Murang’a form other counties, Murang’a people should also stay in Murang’a, experts say this virus is spread by people moving from one place to the other,” He said.

Wa Iria further added that after banning inter-county travel, if they don’t contain the situation, the ban would extend to sub-county level, then toward and later to villages

“This coronavirus is following movement of people, we do not want you to travel and infect people or travel and bring the disease here, we have to be careful,” He added.

His sentiments were echoed by the Murang`a county commissioner Mohamed Mbale who said limiting movement between counties is very significant