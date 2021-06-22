Connect with us

MYANMAR: 4 Dead As Junta Clashes With Militia

Conflict between junta and Myanmar soldiers continue to expand across the country

UN Assembly passes resolution to reduce arms to Myanmar military over violent coup
KDRTV NEWS: Four Myanmar soldiers have been confirmed dead while eight other arrested after their clashed junta.

The clashes occurred in Mandalay, the second-largest city in Myanmar which is also know as Burma On Tuesday.

The Myanmar soldiers clashed after the Junta soldiers raided a house in the city`s Chan Mya Tharsi township after a tipoff.

A statement from the junta indicated that the Junta soldiers were met will small-arms fire and grenades.

Eight members of the Myanmar soldiers were arrested while having homemade mines, hand grenades and small arms.

The militia that claimed to be Mandalay New People Defense Force said that its members responded after the junta attacked their base.

