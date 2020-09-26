Mystery As A Kenya Police Uniform Is Spotted In This Boutique (PHOTO)

(KDRTV) – There are things Kenyan people consider taboo. Like now seeing a police uniform is a boutique is not something a Kenyan will consider normal. You might find some combat print clothes but they are mostly those from other countries. A person can be arrested for simply being in possession of a police outfit. It could be shoes, a jacket, a cap, or anything associated with the police.

But there is this photo of a certain boutique that has been trending online. From the photo, the boutique sells African designs. They also sell fabric. But one of the clothes on display is a Kenya Police top.

The color of the police uniform was recently changed to ‘Persian blue’ by the Ministry of Interior. That is the one that is clearly displayed in the shop. When the Ministry decided to change the color of the police uniforms to ‘Persian blue’, it elicited very sharp mixed reactions from netizens who found the color odd. Other people bashed the design.

It is something that most Kenyans thought was a joke but it came to pass. And we are slowly getting used to it.

How the new police top found its way to the boutique is a mystery. Check out the photo below that a popular online gossip TV, ObinjaTV posted and captioned,” Yaaani mnauza hadi nguo za askari 😂🙆🏿‍♀️”

How do you think the uniform found itself in that place? Let us see what your thoughts are in the comment section below.

