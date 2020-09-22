Senator Sakaja Shocks Raila And DP Ruto As He Reveals Who He Will Support For Presidency In 2022

(KDRTV) – Youthful Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja has been the talk of the town since coming up with the popular revenue sharing formula for all the 47 counties. The impasse had caused a financial crisis throughout the country and the eventual agreement came as a welcome relief.

The 35-year-old appeared on Milele FM breakfast show on Tuesday 22nd September 2020 to clarify some political issues which have been a thorn in the flesh of Nairobi County.

His political stand as far as the 2022 presidential race is concerned was among the issues he opened up about. His opinion is very significant since he is known to be a very serious political schemer, despite his young age.

Outspoken presenter Alex Mwakideu put Sakaja on the spot by asking him who he will support between Raila Odinga and his very own deputy party leader, William Ruto. The two are the frontrunners as it stands now.

The smart senator said that he would only support the person who his Jubilee party will front. For those who may not know, he was one of the founders of the party. He said that he will stand with whoever the party chooses regardless of their popularity.

“I have heard a lot of noise surrounding the 2022 presidential elections. Even some of the Jubilee Party members have endorsed Raila Odinga while others are supporting Ruto. But as for me, I will support any candidate that will be appointed by my party. It could even be me.”

The deputy president has been campaigning aggressively in the recent past while ignoring the COVID-19 protocols. The same thing has been going on with the former prime minister.

Johnson Sakaja also spilled the beans on his feeling about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). He said he will declare his support for BBI when he will read the document and fully understand it. However, he has a big problem with regional governments which he feels will favor some old politicians.

