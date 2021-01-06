Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura Reappoints Sonko Critic Back to City Hall

(KDRTV) – Acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura has made the first executive changes in his government, re-appointing Janet Muthoni Ouko as Education CEC.

Ouko resigned from former Governor Mike Sonko’s administration in July 2019, citing differences with the governor.

However, Sonko accused Ouko of running away from the government after learning of an ongoing investigation into the award of county bursaries.

Interestingly, Nairobi County Assembly accused Sonko of misappropriating millions of money that had been set aside for bursaries. The lawmakers claimed that Sonko used the money to pay his lawyers.

In Mutura’s changes, announced on Wednesday, Ouko replaces Lucia Mulwa who has been shifted to the Agriculture department. The new governor has also Jairus Musumba as the acting county secretary while Paul Mutungi will assume the role of chief of staff.

Mutura further appointed activist Brian Weke as his Legal Advisor.

The governor, who promised to make more changes in due course, said the alignments will enhance service delivery in the city.

More to follow…