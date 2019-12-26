Nairobi To Witness Annular Solar Eclipse This Morning

The Kenya Metrological Department has announced that the populace of Nairobi will this morning Thursday, December 26, witness the Annular Solar Eclipse

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly in front of the Sun while trying to cover it completely.

However, the moon does not completely cover the sun leaving a ring of the sun around it

The eclipse will occur from 6;37 am to 7:04 am

According to the Department, the moon will be close to the center of the sun at 6:37 am. The sun would be close to the horizon

Individuals wishing to watch the eclipse are advised to use protective gear and avoid looking at the sun directly.

Other parts of the World such as India will also witness the Annular Eclipse