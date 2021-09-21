Nakuru Doctor Admits Killing Kids, Family Defends Him Saying It’s Not Possible: He Loved Them 

James Muriithi Gakara, an obstetrician at Optimum Current Hospital in Nakuru couldn’t have murdered his two kids because he cared for them, his family has said.

Gakara’s sister, Mary Gakara, said that the doctor loved and cherished his kids therefore couldn’t have murdered them regardless of the situation at hand.

“I know my brother very well. He would do anything to protect his children. He is also not the kind of person to commit such an act,” she said.

“As a family, we still don’t believe that my brother killed his children and tried to take his own life. The story being advanced by authorities does not add up.”

Mary added that his brother was a very peaceful man who live happily with his family. The news about him killing his two kids shocked her beyond words.

READ ALSO: Kenyans Abroad: Mother Of 3 Who Went Abroad To Hustle Returns Home With 2 More Kids, Zero Kshs

She further said that he was paying for her education so that she could help him run his clinic business.

“He loves his family and we have never heard of any differences between my brother and his wife. They have always been happy,” She told Daily Nation.

“My brother has been catering for his wife’s education all through to assist him in running his hospital. His wife advancing his education had my brother’s support. That could not have enraged him,

“I believe that the only person who can give answers on what happened is Gakara himself. He is still unconscious and in the intensive care unit (ICU). He is under police custody at the facility.”

She went on:

“We have some persons of interest who are yet to give an account of what happened. Dr Gakara was rarely alone with his children as it has been alleged. We hope that those yet to record statements will shed light on the matter,” she said.

“My brother was at the best stage in his life. He greatly loved his children. What happened is still like a bad dream to us.”

The family’s statement comes after Muriithi confessed to killing the two kids by injecting them with insulin.

He also tried committing suicide but was saved by police called by a neighbor who suspected something was wrong.

Muriithi was rushed to Nakuru level five hospital where he was admitted and is currently in stable condition.

Nakuru County Police boss said that the incident happen while the wife was in Nairobi.

“The doctor’s wife was not at home at the time and she was only called in. The children were already dead,” Beatrice said.

According to earlier reports, the suspect was in a fierce argument with his wife who was planning to relocate abroad.

The wife had landed a lucrative job abroad and was determined to go despite Gakara’s pleas begging her to stay in Kenya.

Assorted drugs, used syringes and a sharp kitchen knife were recovered at the horrific scene of the murder, an indication that the two kids had been injected with the lethal substance prior to their death.