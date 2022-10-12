Nakuru Governor Rescues Detained 75 Year Old Granny And Offers To Pay Her Bail

A video of a detained granny was trending online today after being posted online by Facebook user Karangu Muraya. Subsequently, it caught the attention of Nakuru incumbent Governor Susan Kihika and Laikipia women representative Jane Kagiri.

In a Facebook post accompanied by the video, Kihika wrote;

“Oh my goodness, where is this? Is she still being detained? I am willing to send a lawyer to her and her sons and help pay any required bail, this is not right,” the governor stated.

Soon as she learnt about what transpired to her detention, Kihika recruited a lawyer to argue the case of the detained grandmother at Nyahururu Women’s Prison in a protected land dispute with her family members.

Speaking in her native language in the video,the woman claimed that she owned the land in contention.

However, the 75-year-old argued that there were children who were stranded with no adult to fend for them.

“I have the original title deed of the land which I got in 1974. My home has been left with no one and we have other kids there who I pay for their fees. There’s no one to take care of them,” she pleaded.

According to Muraya, the one who posted the video first, he said that the woman was held at Nyahururu Prison for over a month after her own relatives accused her of trespassing on their land.

Also read Kimani Ngujiri Accuses Governor Kihika of Nominating Relatives

“The granny was arrested on September 5 after her relatives reported her to the police. The bail was set at Ksh 200,000, which she was unable to pay.

“I will be heading to Nyahururu tomorrow as I await communication from Governor Kihika,” Muraya disclosed.