Kimani Ngujiri Accuses Governor Kihika of Nominating Relatives

Former Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri has criticized Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika for nominating her family members and close allies to the Nakuru County Assembly.

Ngujiri claims that the Governor nominated her sister, nephew, and friends at the expense of others who fought hard for the UDA party.

“Governor Kihika na bwana yake, tafadhali kila mtu alipigania UDA. When you put your 22 year-old-nephew and sister in Bahati, mnaweka dereva wenu, mwalimu ya bwana yako… mnafanya kazi ya kuuza chama next time itakuwa ngumu. This is not fair,”

Loosely translated to “Governor Kihika and the husband, everyone fought for UDA please. When you appoint your 22-year-old nephew and sister in Bahati, you appoint your driver, your husband’s teacher…you are making it difficult to market the party next time. This is not fair.”

The Ruto diehard added that nominations should be about Kenyans and not a family affair.

“I think that is not fair. How will I sell that party next time? It will be difficult. People will say that UDA belongs to one family,” he reiterated.

Ngunjiri urged all leaders to be fair with nominations, noting that their constituents had faith in them to be fair.

This comes amid a nomination dispute in which some counties assert that MCA nomination lists were altered.

Ngujiri and Kihika have been having differences over the past few months.

In June Ngujiri accused Kihika of bungling the UDA party primaries and forced many DP Ruto supporters to run as independent candidates.

“Even the DP cannot force me to vote for somebody. I am not a drunkard nor a mad man. Let us be left to choose our leaders independently. There are places where nominations were bungled and people left to stand as independent candidates. You cannot force me or abuse me so that I support you,” Ngujiri said.

Kihika on the other hand accused Ngujiri of supporting their opponents. She asked Bahati residents to vote out the MP during one of her campaigns.

“What did the MP for Bahati say today? If things are like that, I want to ask the people of Bahati to do the necessary. Is there any problem with that? Let them go home,” she stated then.

