New Director General Likely To Be Known By Friday After Todays Interview

The Interviews for ten shortlisted candidates for the position of Director of Criminal Investigations were announced to be done on 11 October 2022. According to the NPSC chairman Eliud Kinuthia, the interviews took place at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete, Nairobi.

However, Friday will mark 14 days, the period the acting DCI Hamisi Massa was to be in office pending appointment of a substantive DCI boss. Mr Hamisi Massa was named the acting DCI on September 30 after Kinoti left.

After shortlisting the applicants, the Commission chairman Eliud Kinuthia said the ten chosen were suitable for the interviews and vetting.

“We will give a report by Friday which is the 14th day of the lapse of the period given,” Kinuthia said.

The sessions were done in closed doors for security purposes according to Kinuthia. “We are dealing with security issues and this will remain closed doors. We will make the report public,” he said.

On the other hand, those who participated included director of Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) Mohamed Amin, Coast head of DCI Bernard Barasa, director of reforms at the DCI Eliud Lagat, the principal assistant to the Inspector General of police Munga Nyale and Bomet County police commander Esther Seroney.

Director of reforms at police headquarters David Birech, head of investigations at insurance fraud Michael Jonyo Wiso, director of planning at DCI Nicholas Kamwende, Paul Ndambuki formerly regional Coast police commander and head of DCI Railways Dr Wanderi Mwangi were also present.