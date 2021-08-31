New Variant Of Coronavirus Detected Again In South Africa

KDRTV NEWS: South Africa has detected a new variant of coronavirus

The researchers in South African are currently monitoring the new coronavirus variant named C.1.2, which is considered to have multiple mutations and has not been labeled as a variant of concern.

Meanwhile, the experts are examining how the variant is responding to the various coronavirus antibodies.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead on Covid-19 for the World Health Organization (WHO), said that the is not is rising circulation.

“We are currently assessing the impact of this variant on antibody neutralization following SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 in South Africa,” said the team

She reported that the Delta variant in South Africa is still dominant, and the WHO will inform the world accordingly if there would be any other changes.

13) UPDATE—I have just gotten direct confirmation from my @WHO colleagues that they are investigating and following up on the new #C12 variant from South Africa. ➡️Also note that C12 is already detected in England, Switzerland, Portugal, Mauritius, China, and New Zealand! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/GK5mPYck04 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) August 30, 2021

KDRTV reports that South African has been badly hit by the pandemic and has cumulatively recorded 2 779 575 coronavirus cases and 81 830 deaths.

South African is the leading country with the highest number of coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the pandemic