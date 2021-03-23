Connect with us

Ni Kubaya!! Nairobi COVID-19 Patients Praying for Death

mutahi kagwe
(KDRTV) – Nairobi hospitals have run out of ICU beds as the third wave of Covid-19 hits an already strained health system.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced 1,130 new cases on Monday, the highest single day jump reported this year. The cases translate to a 22% positivity rate.

According to medical experts, the new strain of the virus is more contagious deadlier.

Most of the patients require oxygen facilities at least 10 days after infection.

However, the country does not have enough ICU facilities to cater for all the cases reported.

Hospitals in Nairobi have developed a waiting list for COVID-19 Patients who need ICU facilities.

A doctor at a private hospital in the capital said the situation is so dire that patients are praying for their colleagues to die so that they can free up ICU beds.

I work in the COVID ICU-HDU in a hospital in Nairobi. We have a bed capacity of 24 and we are filled to capacity. We lose patients DAILY and as soon as it happens we have callers in line requesting for a bed.

“I work in the COVID ICU-HDU in a hospital in Nairobi. We have a bed capacity of 24 and we are filled to capacity. We lose patients DAILY and as soon as it happens we have callers in line requesting for a bed,” Dr Ginger Wakarugi said.

Dr Wakarugi further revealed that frontline workers have been mentally affected by the number of deaths they report daily.

The situation is not different in the nearby Machakos County, were Governor Alfred Mutua has revealed all ICU beds are full.

The county boss said only death can free up a bed.

The cost of treating COVID-19 has also skyrocketed. Hospitals in Nairobi are charging up to Ksh 600,000 for ICU beds.

Only God can save us.

