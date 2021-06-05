Nigeria Suspends Twitter For Deleting President`s Tweet

KDRTV NEWS: Nigeria is suspending Twitter operations in the country indefinitely.

This was according to the country’s Information Minister.

According to the minister, the government took the action after accusing Twitter use of enabling activities that undermine the country`s corporate existence.

However, Twitter said that the move by the Nigerian government was deeply concerning.

KDRTV understands that the action has emerged few days after the company deleted President Buhari`s tweet for breaching Twitter rules.

However, the statement from the minister of information did not mention the President`s tweet case.

Twitter removed the post of President Buhari on 1 June 2020.

The tweet was referring to the 1967-70 Nigerian Civil War.

However, Twitter said that it would publish more details about the Nigeria ban after getting more details.

KDRTV understands that Twitter was still operating in Nigeria by Friday, June 4.

However, the Director of Amnesty International Nigeria faulted the move by the Nigerian government.