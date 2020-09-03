Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Obado Dares ODM to Impeach Him as Migori MCAs Defy Raila

Avatar

By

Published

DPP Orders Arrest Of Governor Obado His 4 Children Over Ksh. 73 M Fraud
DPP Orders Arrest Of Governor Obado His 4 Children Over Ksh. 73 M Fraud

(KDRTV) – ODM does not have the numbers to impeach Migori Governor Okoth Obado, the embattled County boss has said.

In an interview with Ramogi FM, Obado said ODM’s plot to impeach him will flop just like all the other dubious means they have tried before.

“I know there has been a scheme since 2017 to remove me from office, but since I am with the people, they have failed. I am sure that just like the other failed, even this one will also fail,” the governor said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Obado also accused ODM Chair John Mbadi of forcing Migori MCAs to impeach him against their wishes.

Mbadi chaired a meeting of ODM MCAs in Migori on Tuesday in which they resolved to impeach Obado. 37 out of 41 lawmakers attended the meeting held in Nairobi.

Read Also: Uproar, Rage As Governor Obado’s Daughter Gives Kenyans The Middle Finger

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KDRTV now understands that a section of MCAs has disagreed with the party position to oust Obado who has been locked out of office over the corruption charges he is facing.

According to Migori County Assembly Majority leader Ken Ooro said at least half of ODM MCAs will not support Obado’s impeachment. He further revealed that majority of the lawmakers who attended the Nairobi meeting had divergent opinions but the Party announced that they had all resolved to impeach Obado.

“In that meeting, people had divergent views even though the party said we all supported. I can tell you without fear of contradiction that it will not be that easy,” Ooro told journalists on Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The County Assembly has 57 Members. ODM needs to marshall at least 43 lawmakers for the motion to succeed. Ooro said it is going to be a winding process to marshal these numbers and it is not clear at the moment when the motion will be tabled.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us , press releases.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

mutahi kagwe mutahi kagwe

News

Mutahi Kagwe’s Late Night Message That Has Worried Kenyans

(KDRTV)-Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe is a man under siege. He was once the darling and a true hero to Kenyans when he was appointed...

14 hours ago
rutokuria rutokuria

Politics

William Ruto Accused Of Betraying Ailing Moses Kuria Despite The Gatundu South MP Supporting Him

(KDRTV) – Controversial Member of Parliament for Gatundu South Constituency, Moses Kuria has hit the headlines today after testing positive for COVID-19. The guy...

18 hours ago
Moses Kuria Moses Kuria

News

Breaking! Moses Kuria Admitted in Hospital for 27 Days With COVID-19

(KDRTV) – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has announced that he has been battling COVID-19 for almost a month now. In a Facebook post,...

21 hours ago
Hussein and Janet Hussein and Janet

News

Janet Mbugua, Hussein Mohammed Sparks Rumors of TV Comeback with Teasing Photo

(KDRTV) – Former Citizen TV journalists Janet Mbugua and Hussein Mohammed have sparked rumours that they could be planning a comeback on our screens...

22 hours ago