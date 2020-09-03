Obado Dares ODM to Impeach Him as Migori MCAs Defy Raila

(KDRTV) – ODM does not have the numbers to impeach Migori Governor Okoth Obado, the embattled County boss has said.

In an interview with Ramogi FM, Obado said ODM’s plot to impeach him will flop just like all the other dubious means they have tried before.

“I know there has been a scheme since 2017 to remove me from office, but since I am with the people, they have failed. I am sure that just like the other failed, even this one will also fail,” the governor said.

Obado also accused ODM Chair John Mbadi of forcing Migori MCAs to impeach him against their wishes.

Mbadi chaired a meeting of ODM MCAs in Migori on Tuesday in which they resolved to impeach Obado. 37 out of 41 lawmakers attended the meeting held in Nairobi.

KDRTV now understands that a section of MCAs has disagreed with the party position to oust Obado who has been locked out of office over the corruption charges he is facing.

According to Migori County Assembly Majority leader Ken Ooro said at least half of ODM MCAs will not support Obado’s impeachment. He further revealed that majority of the lawmakers who attended the Nairobi meeting had divergent opinions but the Party announced that they had all resolved to impeach Obado.

“In that meeting, people had divergent views even though the party said we all supported. I can tell you without fear of contradiction that it will not be that easy,” Ooro told journalists on Tuesday.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado, who is accused of corruption and murder, faces impeachment after the ODM party resolved to have him removed from office, chairman John Mbadi says. pic.twitter.com/HBpEFZAexF — Debarl Inea (@debarlinea) September 2, 2020

The County Assembly has 57 Members. ODM needs to marshall at least 43 lawmakers for the motion to succeed. Ooro said it is going to be a winding process to marshal these numbers and it is not clear at the moment when the motion will be tabled.

