BREAKING News: One of President Kibaki’s sons barred from viewing the late President’s body

KDRTV News Nairobi-A Man who is claiming to be a son to the late Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki who died a few days ago, has claimed that sources within the government and some unnamed sources have refused him to view his dad’s body at the Lee Funeral home.

Mr. Jacob Ocholla Mwai pleaded with the Lee funeral home managers to view his dad’s body but his pleas fell on deaf ears as the managers told him they have been instructed not to allow anyone to view the body without the express authority from the Government and the first family.

It’s alleged that President Kibaki sired him when he had a relationship with a Ms. June Ocholla.

Mr. Ocholla Mwai sought the help of his lawyer so that he could view his dad’s remains.

READ ALSO: Raw Details Have Emerged on the prison Cleaner Accused of Illegally Acquiring Wealth Worth 257 Million

He’s pleading with President Uhuru Kenyatta to be a deal breaker in the stalemate and ensure he’s accorded respect and access to his dad’s funeral arrangements and burial or else he’ll file a petition in a court of law to prove his case because barring him from attending his father’s sendoff is against the African culture which will haunt him for the rest of his life.