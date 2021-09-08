Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Orio Rogo Manduli Dies At Home In Nairobi

By

Published

first Kenyan woman rally driver Ambassador Orie Rogo Manduli.
first Kenyan woman rally driver Ambassador Orie Rogo Manduli.

KDRTV NEWS: Kenyan woman with many firsts, Orio Rogo Manduli dies at Nairobi home

Kenyans are now paying tribute to who was renowned for beaking several grounds in various areas.

According to a report given by the family, Manduli died at her Riverside home in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Controverisial politician Orie Rogo Manduli is dead.

Her family has just released a statement saying she passed on at her Riverside home in Nairobi after a long illness.

The family, however, has not revealed other details about her death.

According to her attendant, Manduli passed away minutes before they left to go to the dentist for a checkup.

“We had gone for a checkup at Nairobi Hospital yesterday [Tuesday]. This morning we visited her brother at Embakasi and she was very normal. We had a dental appointment this afternoon and as she was doing her makeup, I noticed she leaned on one side,” Samuel Ndambuki said.

She had been admitted to Nairobi hospital in July this year with kidney complications and was discharged a month later.

According to Ndambuki, her body stayed in the house for almost seven hours before it was moved to the morgue as the cause of her death has not been established yet.

Manduli was vocal in the political and entertainment scene until 2017 when she took a back seat, only showing up on television interviews, the last being on JKL with Jeff Koinange.

Manduli was the first African woman rally driver and a highly respected fashionista.

A former Miss Kenya, Manduli was the first woman to chair the NGO Council. She has crowned Miss Kenya, at the age of 16 while still in secondary school.

Her husband, a Zambian and cousin of former president Frederick Chiluba, Norman Manduli, was a politician and a businessman in Lusaka.

He passed away in 2003.

Tributes From Kenyans

 

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019