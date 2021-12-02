Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Panic In Kisii As Unknown People Exhume Body Of Child At Night And Feast On It, Dumped Coffin Next To River(Photos)

By

Published

Kissip

There was panic in Gionseri, Bobasi, Kisii County after residents woke up to a bizarre incident of an exhumed coffin with the body missing.

According to reports, the body of a kid is believed to have been exhumed by unknown people at night in the area.

The news was first reported by journalist Abuga Makori who revealed that police believe witches might have exhumed the body then feasted on the human flesh.

“Coffin purportedly used to bury a kid at Gionseri, Bobasi in Kisii found near a river bank. However, the said body could not be traced. It’s believed that the body was exhumed by witches. Matters witchcraft are rampant in Gusii. It’s believed witches eat corpses,” said Makori.

Police were called and carried the coffin back to the station but like many others, didn’t have enough answers to what might have transpired.

READ ALSO: “Uongozi Sio Urembo, Muachane Na Mimi” Angry DP Ruto Blasts Uhuru, Raila And OKA

Witchcraft cases have been rampant in Kisii leaving many in fear.

Currently, police in the county is seeking  17 more suspects in connection with the lynching of four ‘witches’ that happened almost three months ago.

The four were lynched on October 17 by a mob in Nyagonyi. They alleged the four women had bewitched and abducted a secondary school boy found lying on the ground.

Journalist Makori said that people shouldn’t claim that there’s not witchcraft while he has seen it with his own eyes.

According to the seasoned journalist, his dad was bewitched, something that led to his death.

“In March 2021, My father passed on. At the hospital, no disease was detected. He complained of something moving within this stomach. All examinations didn’t reveal anything. He puked a snake. So, you want me to believe this was normal? Never,” he said. 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,,,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019