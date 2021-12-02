“Uongozi Sio Urembo, Muachane Na Mimi” Angry DP Ruto Blasts Uhuru, Raila and OKA

The hustler nation president William Ruto has angrily unleashed missiles at his key opponents in next year’s presidential race.

Speaking on Thursday, 2nd December, 2021 during the Tangatanga rally in Matuu, Yatta Constituency, Machakos county, the second in command DP Ruto blasted Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, his handshake partner President Uhuru Kenyatta and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) chief principals for allegedly criticizing Tangatanga camp over Jubilee fallout when in real sense they (DP Ruto’s competitors) have no development track record that can amplify their presidential bids.

DP Ruto informed that leadership is not all about beauty and seeking deep state endorsement, but revolves around someone’s development track record that will garner him the votes. While thumbing for various Jubilee’s projects, Ruto hinted that despite the ODM party head serving in the government for lonh as the prime minister, Kalonzo being a vice president and Mudavadi serving in the capacity of a Deputy Prime Minister, there are no tangible projects they executed to the voters during their reigns.

“All these people we are competing with have served in the previous governments for long, Raila was a prime minister, Kalonzo was a vice president, Mudavadi was a deputy prime minister and some other top characters have been in the government, but true be told, is there any development project they executed during their era when they were serving in those positions?” DP Ruto stated.

While directing a far fetched attack at President Uhuru Kenyatta who hinted at supporting ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s presidency, DP Ruto insisted that leadership cannot be planned and discharged by the deep state. He revealed that Kenyans will play their constitutional role in electing their preferred candidate.

“Uongozi sio Urembo na hauwezi pangwa na wadosi fulani ambao wanajiita deep state. Wakenya ndo wataamua kiongozi wao” Ruto added.