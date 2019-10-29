Connect with us
 

(PHOTOS) Matiang’i Prays for KCPE Candidates Ahead of Tough Maths Paper

1 min ago

Matiang'i Prays for KCPE Candidates (PHOTO COURTESY)

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i prayed for KCPE Candidates ahead of the tough Mathematics paper on Tuesday morning.

Matiang’i was at Gilgil in Nakuru County to supervise the opening of the exam containers early in the morning. He assured parents that security had been beefed up across the country to ensure the exercise is conducted smoothly.

But it seems the CS who is a staunch Adventist, was moved by his Christian values to pray for the young ones as they hope for excellent results.

Thousands of Kenyans have taken to social media to wish KCPE candidates all the best as they begin their exams. President Uhuru Kenyatta told the candidates that he believes that they have prepared adequately for the task ahead.

Billionaire Business mogul Chris Kirubi challenged the candidates to do their best in the exams because it will shape their future.

Education CS warned the pupils about cheating in the exams because they will be found and punished.

“Please let the children do their exams in peace. Let no one tell you that they can help your child to pass the exams,” Magoha said during a briefing with the press in Mombasa on Tuesday morning.

The CS said that every candidate will sit for exams including those in hospitals. He said 10 helicopters are on standby to take papers to areas affected by floods.

