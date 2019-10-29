(PHOTOS) Matiang’i Prays for KCPE Candidates Ahead of Tough Maths Paper

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i prayed for KCPE Candidates ahead of the tough Mathematics paper on Tuesday morning.

Matiang’i was at Gilgil in Nakuru County to supervise the opening of the exam containers early in the morning. He assured parents that security had been beefed up across the country to ensure the exercise is conducted smoothly.

Dr. @FredMatiangi has opened an examination container at the Gilgil DCC's office. The CS said he's in constant touch with his counterparts from other Ministries and security officials including the @IG_NPS and all Regional Commissioners to ensure the smooth flow of #KCPE2019. pic.twitter.com/D9uD1AmW4r — Wangui Muchiri (@WanguiMuchiri) October 29, 2019

But it seems the CS who is a staunch Adventist, was moved by his Christian values to pray for the young ones as they hope for excellent results.

Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i prays with KCPE students in Nakuru county before they sit for their first paper. #KCPE2019 pic.twitter.com/jZWWwvMWEq — K24 TV (@K24Tv) October 29, 2019

Thousands of Kenyans have taken to social media to wish KCPE candidates all the best as they begin their exams. President Uhuru Kenyatta told the candidates that he believes that they have prepared adequately for the task ahead.

Billionaire Business mogul Chris Kirubi challenged the candidates to do their best in the exams because it will shape their future.

Success to all the candidates sitting for their Kenya Certificate of Primary Examinations across the country starting this morning. May all your hard work be rewarded with the best results. Remember you're fully responsible for the great future you desire. #AskKirubi #KCPE2019 — Chris Kirubi (@CKirubi) October 29, 2019

To all the #KCPE2019 candidates, I am positive that you will take this examination as an opportunity to show the world that regardless of all the challenges you've endured to this point, you can still give your best and make your country, parents, teachers and YOU proud.

Success — Agnes Kagure (@itsagneskagure) October 29, 2019

Education CS warned the pupils about cheating in the exams because they will be found and punished.

Education CS George Magoha witnesses the opening of a maths exam paper at Mwangala primary school in Likoni, Mombasa on Day One of #KCPE2019 ⁦@TSC_KE⁩ ⁦@ExamsCouncil⁩ ⁦@EduMinKenya⁩ pic.twitter.com/gxnmaoNRnF — KNEC (@ExamsCouncil) October 29, 2019

“Please let the children do their exams in peace. Let no one tell you that they can help your child to pass the exams,” Magoha said during a briefing with the press in Mombasa on Tuesday morning.

The CS said that every candidate will sit for exams including those in hospitals. He said 10 helicopters are on standby to take papers to areas affected by floods.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases