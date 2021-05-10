Connect with us

Photos: Politician Dies In Tragic Accident Along Thika Road Due To Drunk Driving

politician

A youth business cum politician perished in an accident along Thika Road during the weekend.

According to sources, Kings Kingori alias Kings, who had a thriving cosmetics business in downtown Nairobi, died after his Mercedes Benz C200 hit a stalled lorry along the busy highway.

READ ALSO: Moi’s Grandson Sued For Failing To Pay Ksh 1 Million Monthly Upkeep For 2 Children

The accident reportedly happened at around 3 am and is said the businessman was intoxicated.

Kings unsuccessfully vied for the Laikipia Senatorial seat in the 2017 general elections.

Here are the photos of his car:

poli 1

politician poli

