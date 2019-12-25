Connect with us
 

News

PHOTOS: Uhuru Takes Family to Mombasa for Christmas Vacation

Uhuru, First lady in Mombasa [Courtesy}

(KDRTV)-President Uhuru Kenyatta has continued with the first family tradition of celebrating Christmas in the coastal city of Mombasa.

This festive season was not an exception as Uhuru led first lady Margaret Kenyatta, his mom Ngina Kenyatta and other members of the family to the coast.

State House said that the President attended the Christmas eve mass at the Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Nyali.

President Uhuru addresses the congregation on Christmas eve

Uhuru also took time to take selfies with ordinary Kenyans who had attended the mass.

First lady Margaret Kenyatta Greets a priest (Courtesy)

Last week, President Uhuru and the first lady held a Christmas banquet for state house staff children at State House in Nairobi. Kids from various children’s homes in Nairobi were also invited.

In 2018, the President took an SGR ride to Mombasa for the Christmas and New Year festivals.

