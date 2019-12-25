Ruto, Raila Share Same Christmas Messages

(KDRTV)-Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to use this holiday season to reflect on the year that was and plan for a bigger and better 2020

In a message shared on his social media pages, the DP said the Christmas period is to spend time with loved ones and ‘reconnect with the beauty of our country as we travel back and forth.’

He asked Kenyans to remember the poor who do not have enough and be law-abiding citizens especially when on the road.

Here is Ruto’s full message:

On behalf of my family, I would like to wish all Kenyans a Merry Christmas and a happy and peaceful festive period.

This is the season to spend time with loved ones and reconnect with the beauty of our country as we travel back and forth across the country.

It is my prayer that today brings happiness and blessings into our families, communities and the nation.

Let us remember those who do not have as much we do and let us drive safely and obey traffic rules. We should be law-abiding citizens.

We need to reflect on the year that was and plan for a bigger and better 2020.

And pray for God’s blessings upon our country and our families now and in the days ahead.

ODM leader Raila Odinga also echoed Ruto’s message asking Kenyans to remember the less fortunate in society during the festive season.

May the spirit of hope, peace, joy and the idea of love rather than mistrust among people flourish in us fellow Kenyans as we celebrate this day. A Merry Christmas to everyone. pic.twitter.com/dihoMnupc9 — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) December 25, 2019

