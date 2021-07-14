PLO Lumumba Live from Minneapolis

In this article, we’ll help you decide which option is best for you. To watch Prof. PLO Lumumba live on KDRTV Let’s get started!

With this reopening KDRTV has planned an eye-opening interview to captivate millions of international viewers in and around the diaspora live on July 18th, 2021 5:00 PM prime time with Prof. PLO Lumumba. KDRTV’s groundbreaking live stream technology will also allow its viewers to comment on questions and get them answered live by the Pan Africanist on air. Let’s show you how you can join us live!

Time & Data

Sunday, July 18th 5:00 PM

Time converter at worldtimebuddy.comTime converter at worldtimebuddy.com

How to Watch Live

Youtube – KDRTV News Live

Youtube will be the best option as it will be a 0 delay High Definition stream so you will be able to catch PLO Lumumba live effortlessly.

If you have a valid Gmail account, you can simply download the app youtube on iTunes, Google Play or simply use Youtube.com on your TV, Smartphone or Computer and via the search box type “KDRTV News or KDRTV Live, Then simply click the channel with the purple KDRTV logo and you should be prompted to watch PLO Lumumba One on One Interview or you can simply Click this Link to get promoted to the live stream.

Ensure you Subscribe to KDRTV News and hit the bell icon to receive push notifications the second we go live so you do not miss a second of the interview.

Facebook – KDRTV News Live

Facebook will be the second-best option as it is very convenient to catch PLO Lumumba live.

If you have a valid Facebook account, you can simply download the app Facebook on iTunes, Google Play or simply use Facebook.com on your Smartphone or Computer and via the search box type “KDRTV or KDRTV Live, Then simply click the channel with the purple KDRTV logo and you should be prompted to watch PLO Lumumba One on One Interview or you can simply Click this Link to get promoted to the live stream.

Ensure you Like & Follow KDRTV on Facebook and hit the bell icon to receive push notifications the second we go live so you do not miss a second of the interview.

Twitter – KDRTV News Live

Twitter will be the least recommended option to catch PLO Lumumba live as the quality can be very low at times.

If you have a valid Twitter account, you can simply follow @KDRTVKenyaNews to get a notification once we tweet our the Periscope link once we go live

Ensure you Like & Follow to @KDRTVKenyaNews on Twitter and to receive push notifications the second we go live so you do not miss a second of the interview.

How to Ask Questions Live

KDRTV wants you to be a part of the conversation. Unlike any other mainstream news live streams, we allow all our viewers to be a part of the conversation with not only the host but the guest.

PLO Lumumba will have 30 minutes at the end of our program to answer/read your jokes, questions, stories, and inquiries. Your comment will be featured on the program wherePLO Lumumba will be able to answer you live on air.

Post and comment on Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube Using the hashtag #KDRTVLive to put in the queue and get your response answered live.

*responses without the hashtag #KDRTVLive will not be seen so ensure you do not forget to use it

Do not Miss out!!

On this great Live Presentation, Prof. PLO Lumumba Live on KDRTV exclusive in Minneapolis

I missed out

KDRTV News is here to stay. This is just the start of our chapter. We will be having hundreds of live programs.

Interviews from high ranking Kenyan officials like President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, and Raila Odinga to more meaningful live streams from health officials on how to keep you and your family safe during these days of covid-19 all the way to happier interviews from Kenyan comedians like Churchill all dates and time will be announced as soon as possible.

Stay Updated

The only way to not miss out is by Following KDRTV on all our social platforms

