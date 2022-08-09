Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Police Go After Didmus Barasa After He Allegedly Shot Opponent’s Aide Dead 

By

Published

IMG 20220809 215011

Police officers in Kimilili Bungoma County have launched a manhunt of Didmus Barasa after he allegedly shot his opponent Brian Khaemba’s aide Brian Olunga in the forehead before bleeding to death.

Khaemba is said to have argued with Barasa at the Chebukwabi polling station, where he had gone to observe the vote counting process. 

Bungoma DCI Head Joseph Ondoro, stated that an altercation occurred between the two, prompting Khaemba to leave and head to his vehicle.

“Upon entering the said polling station, he met Hon. Didmus Barasa the incumbent MP for Kimilili constituency.” 

“After about three minutes, Mr. Brian Khaemba decided to leave the station and headed to his car where Hon. Didmus Barasa followed him in the company of four men and ordered them not to allow him to leave the place but Mr Khaemba’s driver Joshua Nasokho defied the order and ignited the vehicle,” the police report reads in part.

Didmus then Barasa pulled out a gun, pointed it at Khaemba’s assistant Brian Olunga, and shot him in the forehead, instantly killing him.

IMG 20220809 215004

Brian Olunga was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Kimilili Sub County hospital. 

Barasa is being pursued by the DCI officers in Bungoma for grilling over the incident. 

“He has run away but we are looking for him. Let him surrender,” Bungoma DCI head Mr Ondoro said. 

Also Read: Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Aspirant Arrested While Carrying Weapons at Polling Station

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020