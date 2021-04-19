Connect with us

Police light bonfire along Thika Road to keep curfew violators warm

Traffic Police

Years ago, the Kenya Police, used to go by Kenya Police Force.

This changed and it was given the monicker Kenya Police Service all in a bid to prove they care for the people they protect and are here to serve them in the best way possible.

The service bit came into life recently when police officers manning roadblocks along the busy Thika Road decided to give Kenyans the best customer service.

Hundreds of motorists and commuters, who were blocked on Thika Superhighway on Saturday, April 17, for violating curfew hours, were treated to a rare comfort after police decided to light up a bonfire to keep them warm.

READ ALSO: MCAs Exchange Blows After Disagreeing During House Meeting

As earlier reported by a cross-section of the Kenyan media, commuters were stranded along the busy superhighway for hours on the evening of Saturday when police mounted roadblocks to punish curfew violators.

Since it was at night and chilly, the police officers thought it wise to treat curfew offenders in a warm environment.

The happenings were brought to light by NTV in a 58 seconds video which showed a police officer firewood from a nearby police vehicle and adding it to the fire as the curfew violators stood around it.

The officer was then heard telling the curfew violators that they should not worry because there was enough firewood to keep the bonfire burning through the night and all the way to 4.00 am when the curfew ends.

With the curfew meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19, some of the violators were seen standing so close to each other, defying the social distancing requirement.

The seemingly now comfortable violators humorously asked the police to provide meat so that they could roast as they waited for dawn.

 

 

Kenyans on social media were thrilled by the actions by the police and took to different platforms to share their views, with many lauding the Utumishi Kwa Wote tag.

