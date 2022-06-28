Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Police Nab 5 Suspects In Possession Of Bhang Worth 2.5 Million

By

Published

nabbed bhang
Bhang in a cruiser

Over the weekend, Kenya police officers apprehended five drug traffickers at the Sabache area along the Moyale-Isiolo highway, in Samburu County. The incident happened at midday when the suspects were stopped at a checkpoint.

The suspicious cruiser driver was ordered to stop and alight from the vehicle. Soon after he alighted, the police began searching the vehicle. 

Nabbed bhang by the police

Bhang that the suspects possessed

Subsequently, a detailed check of the vehicle was conducted by a narcotic sniffer dog from the K-9 Eastern command. It was at this moment that the police recovered 41 stones of marijuana locally known as shashamane that was tightly wrapped in a khaki paper and sealed with heavy layers of tape were recovered. It was wrapped in a way one cannot be suspected.

Additionally, the stones that were put in a concealed compartment under the rear seats of the vehicle. The bhang weighed 73.6Kgs, with a street value of Kshs. 2,576,000.

Nonetheless, the preliminary investigations indicate that the traffickers procure the drug from associates in a neighboring country.

Also read Will Wajackoyah Be Arrested For The Bhang Campaigns?

Since the incident happened, the security has been enhanced along the busy highway. Further, it was established that the revenue from the sale of the drugs was being used to fund criminal activities around the area.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020